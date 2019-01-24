Coach Ernesdto Valverde didn’t waste time to hand Kevin-Prince Boateng his debut for Barcelona after joining two days earlier.

He spent 63 minutes on the field, but he failed to change the tempo of the game, as Sevilla smashed two goals past Barcelona

Pablo Sarabia fired the opener from Quincy Promes' cross to put the Los Rojiblancos in the driving seat.

And Wissam Ben Yedder slid in at the back post following Ever Banega's deflected shot to double their lead.

The Catalans have won the past four Spanish Cups, beating Sevilla in two of those finals - 2-0 in 2016 and 5-0 in 2018. The last time they failed to reach the final was 2012-13.

But they are in danger of being knocked out of the Copa Del Rey after four years of dominance.

However, they overturned 2-0 first leg defeat against Levante with a 4-0 win in the second leg to go past their opponents in the quarter finals.

The Catalans who gave their talisman Lionel Messi a rest in game will come back to life when he is unleashed on Sevilla at the Camp Nou in the second leg.