Kewell replaces Nolan as Notts County manager

Former Australian international Harry Kewell was appointed manager of English League Two side Notts County on Friday after compensation was agreed with Crawley.

Kewell, who starred for Leeds and Liverpool in a decorated Premier League career, was appointed by Crawley in May 2017 and led the club to a 14th-placed finish in League Two last season.

He replaces former Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham midfielder Kevin Nolan, who was sacked this week after collecting just one point from County's opening five league games of the season.

"He has enjoyed an excellent start to his managerial career and I am hugely impressed with his knowledge and attention to detail," said County owner and chairman Alan Hardy.