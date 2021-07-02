Kidd leaves Man City coaching staff after 12 years

Kidd was a part of City winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and six League Cup titles in his time at the Etihad Stadium.

The 72-year-old played for both Manchester United and Manchester City before starting his coaching career with a spell as youth team boss at Old Trafford.

He helped United's famous 'Class of 92' -- featuring David Beckham, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers -- develop into first-team stars before becoming assistant to Alex Ferguson in 1991.

Kidd joined City in 2009 as technical development manager, but was promoted to become Roberto Mancini's assistant within months of his arrival.

Kidd briefly served as interim manager after Mancini's exit in 2013 and remained as an assistant to both Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola.

"It has been a privilege to be part of such an exciting chapter in this club's history," Kidd told City's website.

"I can only thank Pep, Roberto and Manuel for their leadership during a period of huge change and challenges for everyone involved here.

"I hope to have offered them enough help and support along the way to have made a difference and played a small role in the different teams' successes."

Guardiola brought Kidd to his post-match press conference following City's fourth straight League Cup final success in April to express gratitude for his assistant's contribution.

On Friday, Guardiola said: "Brian Kidd is a legend in this country. Not only for what he has done here at Manchester City, but at other clubs throughout his incredible career,"

"He has been so important to me during my time at the club, and I am sure to Roberto and Manuel also. He has so much respect in our dressing room, from myself, my coaches and most importantly the players.