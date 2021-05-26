Kiel stun Cologne to edge closer to Bundesliga for first time

Defender and substitute Simon Lorenz headed the only goal of the first leg from a corner just before the hour mark.

Janni Serra was unlucky not to grab a second when his 78th-minute attempt came off the crossbar with Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn stranded.

Kiel finished in third place in Bundesliga 2 this season to earn a spot in the promotion/relegation play-off against Cologne who were 16th in the top flight.

The second leg of the tie takes place on Saturday in the port city of Kiel.