The Berekum lads had a good start to the game and capitalised on early opportunities to score three goals in 20 minutes.

However, King Faisal rallied to beat them 4-3 courtesy of Kwame Peprah's hat-trick and a goal from Frimpong Boateng.

Paul Attah Adjei started the scoring for Berekum Chelsea in the ninth minute with the first shot on target in the game after the King Faisal defence went to sleep.

Stephen Amankonaa doubled the lead for the visitors from a drive

Paul Attah Adjei scored his second goal of the game with a beautiful strike as Berekum Chelsea went 3-0 up.

Kwame Peprah scored from the spot to reduce the deficit for King Faisal from the penalty in the 39th minute.

King Faisal threw more men upfront and dominated play in the second half as they chased for the equalizer.

Frimpong Boateng hit a lovely strike from 40 yards to get the second goal for King Faisal in 56th minute as they pushed for the equalizer.

Kwame Nino Peprah got the equalizer for King Faisal in the 78th minute with a beautiful strike to record his second goal of the game.

Peprah got his hat-trick late in the game to secure the win for the Insha Allah boys.

It was his seventh goal of the season in the ongoing campaign.

The victory is also King Faisal's second home win of the season.