The hero of the game was Samuel Kusi who scored the match-winner in the 85th minute.

The visitors were the first to be presented with an opportunity but Emmanuel Adjetey who was fetched by Fard Ibrahim saw his shot stopped by the King Faisal goalie Rashid Seidu in the 20th minute.

READ MORE: President Akufo-Addo approves GHC 50,000 for each GPL club

In the 25th minute, Inter Allies appealed for a penalty, but the referee ignored the call and allowed play to continue after Collins Cudjoe had been brought down in the 18-yard box.

Frimpong Boateng of Inter Allies came close to scoring the opener yet Seidu pulled off a great save to keep the scoreline goalless in the 35th minute

The striker after a beautiful one-two with Frimpong saw his chip saved by Rashid.

Back from recess Inter Allies seized control of the game and dominated the hosts, yet they fluffed the chances that came their way.

But when the game seemed to be heading into a goalless draw that Samuel Kusi rose to the occasion by scoring the only goal of the game in the 86th minute.

Inter Allies were denied a late equalizer by the King Faisal goalkeeper in injury time

The Kumasi giants played 14 games last season without getting a win, but finally, they ended their winless streak in the Ghanaian topflight league.

King Faisal had last won a Ghana Premier League game in the 2013-2014 season when they defeated Heart of Lions 0-1 on matchday 29.