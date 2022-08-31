King Promise meets Salisu after defender helps Southampton to beat Chelsea

The Blues made a bright start to the game and, after a period of dominance, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through Raheem Sterling.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s side couldn’t maintain their impressive start, with Romeo Lavia levelling the score just five minutes later.

Southampton went 2-1 up late in the first half, thanks to a deflected effort from Adam Arsmstrong, and held on to their lead to condemn Chelsea to back-to-back away league defeats.

Salisu was one of the Saints’ best performers on Tuesday night, having won more duels (4) than Chelsea duo Thiago Silva (3) and Kalidou Koulibaly (3).

In the aftermath of the game, the centre-back met with King Promise, who was in the stands to watch the game.

The singer is a big fan of Chelsea, but had to watch his compatriot put up a solid performance to help down the Blues.

There was, however, some consolation in the end, as King Promise was presented with a signed jersey by Salisu.

Meanwhile, the Afrobeat star joked last year that he could’ve played for Chelsea if he took football more seriously.

The singer is friends with lots of footballers, including Chelsea stars Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech.

King Promise hanged out Hudson-Odoi when the winger visited Ghana in June, with the pair even playing in a five-a-side exhibition match.