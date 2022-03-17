Kisa Gbekle narrates how she used money from football academy for butt enlargement surgery

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Kisa Gbekle disclosed that she paid GHc60,000 for her butt enlargement surgery in Turkey.

Kisa Gbekle Pulse Ghana

Explaining how she raised money for the surgery, she revealed that she made good money from player transfers.

According to her, her football academy sold some players to Division One clubs Liberty Professionals and Bekwai Youth Football Academy.

"I just want to look fine for myself. I paid for it myself. Although I don't have money, I had a football team...I had a (transfer) deal from Liberty and Bekwai,” she said.

Asked if she used the money from player sales to finance the surgery, Kisa Gbekle replied: "I swear to God.”

Pulse Ghana

"I don't think was a good idea because I had other players that I had to take care of and buy other things for (them)," she added.

Meanwhile, Kisa Gbekle also revealed that she comes from a very poor family. Detailing how poor her family was, she said they used to pick food from the refuse dump.