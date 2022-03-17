RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kisa Gbekle narrates how she used money from football academy for butt enlargement surgery

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has revealed that he had her buttocks enhancement surgery using money raised from player transfers.

Two years ago, the controversial television presenter set up the Kisa Soccer Academy in Aflao, with the aim of unearthing talents.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Kisa Gbekle disclosed that she paid GHc60,000 for her butt enlargement surgery in Turkey.

Explaining how she raised money for the surgery, she revealed that she made good money from player transfers.

According to her, her football academy sold some players to Division One clubs Liberty Professionals and Bekwai Youth Football Academy.

"I just want to look fine for myself. I paid for it myself. Although I don't have money, I had a football team...I had a (transfer) deal from Liberty and Bekwai,” she said.

Asked if she used the money from player sales to finance the surgery, Kisa Gbekle replied: "I swear to God.”

"I don't think was a good idea because I had other players that I had to take care of and buy other things for (them)," she added.

Meanwhile, Kisa Gbekle also revealed that she comes from a very poor family. Detailing how poor her family was, she said they used to pick food from the refuse dump.

"We were poor to the extent that we have to walk miles to my mum's junior sister to take corn flour. We have to go to the borla to pick tomatoes or pepper, we have to sit at the shore to get one fish back home to cook and eat," she added.

Emmanuel Ayamga

