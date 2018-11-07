Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Kiwi Brockie ends 11-month goal drought in South Africa

New Zealander Jeremy Brockie scored his first competitive goal since joining Mamelodi Sundowns last January to set up a 3-1 South African Premiership win over Free State Stars on Wednesday.

  • Published:
New Zealand's striker Jeremy Brockie (L) fights for the ball with Paraguay's midfielder Enrique Vera during the Group F first round 2010 World Cup football match Paraguay vs. New Zealand on June 24, 2010 at Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE -- AFP PHOTO / JUAN MABROMATANew Zealand's striker Jeremy Brockie (L) fights for the ball with Paraguay's midfielder Enrique Vera during the Group F first round 2010 World Cup football match Paraguay vs. New Zealand on June 24, 2010 at Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE -- AFP PHOTO / JUAN MABROMATA play

New Zealand's striker Jeremy Brockie (L) fights for the ball with Paraguay's midfielder Enrique Vera during the Group F first round 2010 World Cup football match Paraguay vs. New Zealand on June 24, 2010 at Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE -- AFP PHOTO / JUAN MABROMATANew Zealand's striker Jeremy Brockie (L) fights for the ball with Paraguay's midfielder Enrique Vera during the Group F first round 2010 World Cup football match Paraguay vs. New Zealand on June 24, 2010 at Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE -- AFP PHOTO / JUAN MABROMATA

(AFP)

New Zealander Jeremy Brockie scored his first competitive goal since joining Mamelodi Sundowns last January to set up a 3-1 South African Premiership win over Free State Stars on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old international striker joined the 2016 CAF Champions League winners after scoring consistently for another Pretoria-based top-flight club, SuperSport United.

But Brockie has struggled to replicate his previous form at Sundowns, leading to him being regularly relegated to the bench.

Starting against Free State, he took advantage of comical defending to volley his club into a 12th-minute lead at the Loftus Versfeld stadium Sundowns share with rugby team Blue Bulls.

A brace from Uruguayan Gaston Sirino stretched the lead to three goals before Harris Tchilimbou from Congo Brazzaville pulled one goal back for Stars on 37 minutes.

Sundowns comfortably retained their advantage in the second half and rose three places to third, five points behind leaders Orlando Pirates, who they host Saturday.

"It was great for the confidence of Jeremy that he finally scored," said Sundowns coach and former South Africa striker Pitso Mosimane.

"After battling for so long to get on the scoresheet, he could have finished with a hat-trick as the Free State goalkeeper twice denied him with good saves."

South African FA Cup trophy-holders Stars, who will represent the country in the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup with Kaizer Chiefs, remain eighth in the 16-club championship.

In Soweto, Chiefs climbed from seventh to fourth by edging 12th-place Black Leopards 1-0 through a goal from Zimbabwean Willard Katsande.

A corner four minutes before half-time led to the match-winner with the ball nodded across the goalmouth to Katsande, who bravely headed past goalkeeper King Ndlovu.

Pirates have 22 points after 12 rounds, Wits 20, Sundowns, Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Polokwane City 17 and SuperSport 15.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Witsel ready to lead Dortmund's young charges against Bayern Football Witsel ready to lead Dortmund's young charges against Bayern
Football: PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players Football PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players
Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations
Football: Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino Football Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino
Football: Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week Football Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week
Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil

Recommended Videos

Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000
I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce



Football

Anthony Martial is back in the France squad after some fine recent performances for Manchester United
Football Man Utd's Martial earns recall to France squad
Fifa to ban players involved in any European Super League from playing international football
Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc (R) rejects the notion that defending champions Bayern Munich are underdogs for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown against the current leaders at Signal Iduna Park.
Football Dortmund brush off 'favourites' tag from Bayern ahead of showdown
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) has defended the decision to honour Wayne Rooney in a friendly against the USA next week
Football Southgate defends decision to honour Rooney as Wilson gets first call-up
X
Advertisement