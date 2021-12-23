RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Klopp, Conte keen for one-legged League Cup semi-finals

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants the League Cup semi-finals played over one-leg

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants the League Cup semi-finals played over one-leg Creator: Oli SCARFF
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants the League Cup semi-finals played over one-leg Creator: Oli SCARFF

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte have called for January's League Cup semi-finals to be switched to one-legged ties to ease fixture congestion.

Recommended articles

Spurs have a backlog of three Premier League fixtures due to postponements for bad weather and coronavirus outbreaks among the squad, while Liverpool have also been impacted by four positive cases of Covid-19 over the past week.

Six of the scheduled 10 Premier League games last weekend were called off and more are expected in the coming weeks as the authorities have decided to press ahead despite record numbers of positive cases across Britain.

The two-legged semi-finals of last year's League Cup were cut back to one game due to the backlog caused by a late start to the season by the pandemic.

As it stands Liverpool will face Arsenal in the first two midweeks of January with Conte facing his old club Chelsea in the last four.

"I think it would be better with one game absolutely, but obviously what I say is not too important," said Klopp, who revealed a Premier League managers' meeting will take place on Thursday to addrees a series of coronavirus concerns.

"If there are two games, then we will play two games. But it would be helpful if there was only one, true.

"The draw has us at Arsenal, I'm fine with that, we play there and see who is better and go for it."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said on Wednesday that "nobody really takes player welfare seriously" amid concerns over the number of games being forced upon already stretched squads.

Klopp has consistently campaigned for fewer matches and the return of five substitutions to the Premier League in recent seasons.

But Liverpool were one of six English clubs that attempted to launch a European Super League in April that would have added even more games to the schedule.

"I don't just speak about player welfare this year, I have been speaking about it for six years or maybe longer," added Klopp.

"If the things I say would help more, I would say it much more often. But it doesn't help.

"The only thing I do with these messages is I create headlines. They never arrive at the right places."

Tottenham were eliminated from the Europa Conference League earlier this week after a rearranged date for their final group game against Rennes could not be agreed between the clubs.

Spurs had to postpone the fixture, initially scheduled for December 9, due to a Covid outbreak that saw at least eight players and five staff test postive.

"Maybe it would be better to play one game and not two games, especially for the situation we are living but we have to respect the rules," said Conte.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs

5 local players named in Milovan Rajevac's 30-man provisional squad for AFCON

5 local players included as Milo names Ghana’s 30-man provisional squad for AFCON

Porto reportedly pays a witch doctor £150,000 every year to help them win trophies

Porto reportedly pays a witch doctor £150,000 every year to help them win trophies

‘Now you’re ready for Ghana’ – Thomas Partey woos Eddie Nketiah after his hat-trick

‘Now you’re ready for Ghana’ – Thomas Partey woos Eddie Nketiah after his hat-trick