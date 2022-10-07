Klopp highlights Partey’s importance ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool game

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Emmanuel Ayamga

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has highlighted Thomas Partey’s influence ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

The German tactician believes Partey brings balance to the Gunners’ midfield and helps his team to play better.

Arsenal currently occupy top spot in the Premier League, having impressively won seven out of eight matches this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side’s only defeat this season came against Manchester United in September – in a game where Arsenal were largely dominant.

The Gunners will face another tricky test this weekend when they welcome Liverpool to the Emirates.

"He's brought Xhaka back on track, everyone knew how Thomas Partey was when he was at Atletico, and now they've found a way how they want to defend," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"They played a different line-up on Thursday but still with lots of quality; it's a young team, a very exciting team and doing very well, which is well-deserved."

Partey has been in great form for Arsenal and has been instrumental to the club’s impressive start to the season.

The Ghanaian netted his first goal of the campaign last week in the North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

His goal set the tone for the Gunners to romp to a comfortable 3-0 victory against Antonio Conte’s side.

