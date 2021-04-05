Klopp not on Real Madrid revenge mission

"I heard from the outside, already everybody says Real Madrid is the favourite. Great, they are used to the role and we have no problem being the challenger."

Real's victory in Kiev was the final match of Zinedine Zidane's first spell in charge of the Spanish giants.

The Frenchman returned for his second stint in 2019, but despite winning La Liga in his first full season back in charge last year, finds himself under pressure once more with Madrid involved in a tight three-way battle for the Spanish title with rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Klopp was asked if he would ever fancy swapping Merseyside for Madrid, but said he is more interested in the Mallorcan sun if he ever moved to Spain.

"When we came out the plane today I already regret that we don't live here because the weather is so much better here," he said.