Klopp says Champions League won't affect Liverpool's transfer plans

Klopp was already resigned to having a reduced budget because of the financial impact of the coronavirus, regardless of where the champions finished in this season's Premier League.

Accounts published this week showed the Anfield club made a pre-tax loss of £46 million in the year ending May 2020 and there will be more financial pain to come.

While there will be some financial impact if six-time European champions Liverpool fail to finish in the top four, Klopp believes it will not make a huge difference to his plans.

"I don't think so, really," he said. "Playing Champions League obviously is massive, especially from a financial point of view for the club so it's really important."

The German added: "If we cannot make that, then that's not good. Definitely not. I don't think it will change anything because the situation was difficult before and it is difficult after.

"Football is in a difficult situation. I don't think it will change a lot."

Liverpool are away to arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday, with Klopp bidding for his first win as a manager at Old Trafford.

The Merseyside club are four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and Klopp is well aware of just how important a first Liverpool win at Old Trafford in seven years would be to his side's hopes of Champions League qualification.