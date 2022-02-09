RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kluivert shines as Nice thump Marseille in French Cup

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Justin Kluivert scored twice for Nice in Marseille win

Justin Kluivert scored twice for Nice in Marseille win Creator: Valery HACHE
Justin Kluivert scored twice for Nice in Marseille win Creator: Valery HACHE

Justin Kluivert scored twice as Nice came from behind to beat south coast rivals Marseille 4-1 in a pulsating French Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Nice join Monaco and fourth division Versailles in the draw for the semis with Nantes taking on Bastia on Thursday.

Nice and Marseille was the pick of the quarter-finals with the sides placed second and third in the French top flight.

Kluivert was man-of-the-match rising to head home the go-ahead goal on 29 minutes before his sublime strike from distance four minutes into the second half put the hosts on their way to a deserved win.

"It's really important for a striker to score goals and I'm very happy with those two. I came here to score goals and that shows a bit about what I can do," said the 22-year-old son of former Dutch international striker Patrick Kluivert. 

Nice conceded an own-goal in the third minute before Amine Gouiri levelled on 10 minutes, while Andy Delort put the game beyond doubt just after the hour.

Fourth division Versailles also reached the semi-finals after squeezing past Bergerac 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

‘My father is from Jamestown’ – Chris Hughton happy to reconnect with Ghanaian family

Chris Hughton at the Gbese Mantse Palace

‘I nearly died, God told me to end match to save my life’ – Referee explains AFCON blunder

Zambian referee, Janny Sikazwe

Photos: Mane and Koulibaly go to bed with AFCON trophy

Photos: Mane and Koulibaly go to bed with AFCON trophy