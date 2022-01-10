RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Knee injury puts Chiesa's season at risk, out of World Cup playoffs

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Federico Chiesa's season is likely over after injuring ligaments in his left knee on Sunday

Federico Chiesa's season is likely over after injuring ligaments in his left knee on Sunday Creator: Alberto PIZZOLI
Federico Chiesa's season is likely over after injuring ligaments in his left knee on Sunday Creator: Alberto PIZZOLI

Federico Chiesa's season is almost certainly over after Juventus announced on Monday the Italy forward suffered a left knee ligament injury during his team's thrilling win over Roma.

Recommended articles

Chiesa limped off the Stadio Olimpico pitch in the first half of Sunday's match, won 4-3 by Juve, and the club said in a statement the 24-year-old would require surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Juve did not say for how long Chiesa would be out but ACL injuries require months of recovery time, and Italian media have pronounced his season over.

That means he will also miss Italy's bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup via the playoffs, which begins against North Macedonia in late March.

His absence will be a big blow to Italy coach Roberto Mancini as he was one of the stars of the Azzurri's triumph at Euro 2020 last summer.

Chiesa, who had just returned to action after weeks on the sidelines with a muscle injury, has scored four times for Juve this season in all competitions.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

My son in the university is a better footballer than me – Don Bortey

My son in the university is a better footballer than me – Don Bortey