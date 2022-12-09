Kofi Akpaloo: I’ll invest $1 billion into football if elected President of Ghana

He explained that he sees football as business and intends to use the sport to create employment for Ghanaians.

“When given the mantle to lead Ghana as President in 2025, I will invest hugely in football so we can build a solid team that can compete and win the competition (World Cup) for Ghana.” Mr. Akpaloo said on Akoma FM, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“I see football as a business, when you invest well into it, you reap huge returns with its attendant and employment benefit for the citizenry.”

“I will invest an amount of $1 billion into the GFA, so they can develop and nurture talents. This will be another avenue for employment.”

He added: “We must support colts football and grassroots athletics, and this can only be done by investing in sports.”

“My government will provide financial support every year to team owners from the lower division to the Premier League, boxing, and other sporting disciplines.”

“Football will be a priority for my government when given the mandate by Ghanaians.”