The Ghanaian-born wrestler fought gallantly and hit Randy Orton with a vicious Trouble in Paradise to pick up the win.

Kofi has not lost the WWE title since winning it back in May and has successfully defended his belt a number of times.

While Randy Orton proved to be a tough opponent, RKO was no match for The New Day member in this title fight.

The victory means Kofi’s fairy-tale ride as a WWE Champion continues, while Randy Orton will have to wait for another opportunity to nail his 14th world title.

In May, Kofi visited Ghana for the first time in over two decades as part of the country’s much heralded Year of Return.

The Rasta-haired wrestler was born in Kumasi but moved to the United States (US) at a very tender age, where he started his wrestling career.

The Ghanaian wrestler made history by becoming the first ever African to win the WWE Championship.

The 37-year-old defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to achieve the historic feat.