Kofi Kyereh looking forward to playing in Europa League with Freiburg

Kofi Kyereh enjoyed a wonderful 2021/2022 campaign, where he scored 13 goals in all competitions and impressively recorded 13 assists.

He also made his international bow last September and went on to play for Ghana at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 26-year-old was also part of the Black Stars side that got the better of Nigeria to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup during March’s playoffs.

Having now joined Freiburg, the midfielder insists he’s anticipating playing in the Bundesliga and the Europa League.

“I’m impressed by SC Freiburg’s style of play, demeanor and development,” Kofi Kyereh said after his unveiling.

“I have therefore decided with full conviction to become part of this team and am full of anticipation for the upcoming games in the Bundesliga and Europa League.”

The Ghana international is said to have attracted interest from several clubs this summer, including Stuttgart, Mainz and Werder Bremen.