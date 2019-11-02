The screening, which took place in front of the Mission House of the Bethel Methodist Church, near City Light, saw hundreds of residents of Kokomlemle step out of their homes to undergo various medical screening exercises.

Health Screening

Among the medical screening services offered to the community were the testing of blood pressure, blood sugar, Hepatitis B, Malaria, weight and height checkups, etc.

Health Screening

Also, those who tested positive of Malaria were given free drugs for treatment, while other drugs such as dewormers were distributed to the kids.

Participants were also taken through various health education.

The Bethel MYF evangelism team seized the opportunity to preach the gospel to those who came for the screening and in the process won five souls, whom they would follow up on in the next couple of days.

Health Screening

The health screening exercise is the first of the numerous mouth-watering programmes that have been lined-up by the Bethel Methodist Youth Fellowship-Kokomlemle to celebrate its 45th

anniversary, dubbed “Celebrating 45 years of collective Work, Witness and Worship: The impact on the past, present and future youth.”

Young health personnel in the church offered themselves to assist the exercise.

Below is the detailed programme line-up for the 45th anniversary of the above-mentioned fellowship:

The anniversary was launched on 15th September, 2019

Saturday 2nd November, 2019: Health Screening

Saturday 9th November, 2019: Hiking on the Aburi Mt. & Street Evangelism

Wednesday 13th November- Friday 15th, 2019: Half-Week Programme

Saturday 16th November, 2019: Homecoming

Sunday 17th November, 2019: Ayeyi 2019

The headline artiste for Ayeyi 2019 is Daughters of Glorious Jesus and there will also be performances from Contemporary gospel Musician Nathaniel Mensah and Rhema Melody.