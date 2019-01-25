The hosts, Bethel Methodist Church, Kokomlemle, have invited seven other teams, namely;Avenor Crusaders, KFC Stars, Mount Zion Methodist Church, Dome, St Mark Methodist Church, Darkuman, Kokomlemle FC, Akokoman, Kokomlemle Mogya Bi Ye dom and Avenor II, to join the competition.

The format for the contest is straight knockout, with all teams entering from the quarter-finals stage.

There will be certificates for all the participating teams and, in addition, bronze, silver and gold medals will be given to the playing body of the sides that will finish third, second and first respectively.

The winner of the competition will also take home a giant trophy to crown it all.

The Inter Community Sports Evangelism Gala is aimed at using sports as a tool to win souls, especially young people, for Christ.

The soul-winning business is the core mandate of every Christian as required by Jesus Christ in Mathew 28: 19, which says ‘Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.’

This exercise has successfully worked elsewhere and the Bethel Methodist Church, Kokomlemle, is optimistic that with God at the centre of the gala it will surely be a success.

Meanwhile, there will be an induction service for the Superintendent Minister of the Bethel Methodist Church, Kokomlemle, Very. Rev. Doris Saah on Sunday in the church auditorium.

Several Ministers of the Methodist Church will be in attendance including Bishop of the Accra Diocese of the Church Rt. Rev Samuel Kofi Osabutey, who happens to be the main preacher for the occasion.

Below is the programme lineup for the Inter Community Sports Evangelism Gala

6:30am-7:00am Arrival of teams

7:00am-7:15am Opening Prayer/Word of Exhortation

7:15-7:20 am Purpose of Gathering

7:20-7:7:25 Welcome Address

7:25-7:35am Exchange of Plasantaries

7:35am -7:45am inspection of teams

7:45am -8:45am 1st match

2nd match 9:00:10:0am

3rd Match 10:00- 11:00 am

4th match 11:00- 12:00 noon

Break for lunch

Semi final 1 1:00pm- 2:00pm

Semi final 2 2:00pm-3:00pm

3rd place 4:00pm- 4:30pm

Final 4:30pm - 5:30pm