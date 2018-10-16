Pulse.com.gh logo
Kotoko agrees two year deal with Gyan’s Paradise Pac Water


Kotoko agrees 2-year deal with Asamoah Gyan’s Paradise Pac Mineral Water

Asamoah Gyan’s Paradise Pac has replaced Everpure as the mineral water sponsor of the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko agrees 2-year deal with Asamoah Gyan's Paradise Pac Mineral Water

Kotoko agrees 2-year deal with Asamoah Gyan’s Paradise Pac Mineral Water

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has agreed a two year deal with Paradise Pac Mineral Water worth GHC 10,000.

The deal is understood to worth GHC10, 000 in cash and GHC3, 000 in products monthly.

The agreement between Asante Kotoko and Paradise Pac Mineral Water will be signed on Thursday.

READ MORE: Vincent Kompany’s father elected as first black mayor in Belgium

Paradise Pac, a fast emerging mineral water company owned by Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, beat off competition from giant mineral water companies like Voltic and Everpure to grab the deal with the Kumasi giants.

The Ghana Premier League on break since the Anas expose’ on Ghana football was premiered on 6 June, 2018.

READ MORE: Ghana suffer 40-0 defeat to Uganda

However, Asante Kotoko have been the most active side on the domestic scene, having played in series of friendly games both local and international including last Friday’s clash against the Black Stars.

