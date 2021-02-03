READ MORE: Great Olympics thrash King Faisal 3-1 to go second on league log
Current form
Asante Kotoko
The Porcupine Warriors are without a win in their past two games in the league: Lost to Aduana and drew against AshGold.
Asante Kotoko have won four, drawn five and lost two, with 17 points and are lying 7th on the league log.
The Kumasi giants have the best defence, having conceded just six goals.
The marksman of the team is Kwame Opoku: He has netted six of Kotoko nine goals.
Inter Allies
Inter have won two, drawn one and lost eight and are lying 18th in the 18-club league.
Allies have lost the highest number of games in the league: 8
The exit of Victorien Adebayor who was the leading top scorer in the GPL with 13 goals is having a toll on them. They have now registered just 4 goals this season and are the least scoring side.
Inter Allies last won a game on matchday 7 against Eleven Wonders. They have afterwards lost their last four games
Head to head
Total: 8
Kotoko wins: 3
Inter Allies wins: 2
Draws: 3
Kotoko at home
Total: 4
Kotoko wins: 2
Inter Allies wins: 1
Draws: 1
Head to head doesn’t include their league clash in the 2018 season because it was truncated. In 2019/2020 they did not face off in the league.
Official
2014
[Oct 6]
Inter-Allies FC 0-1 Asante Kotoko
Round 26
[Apr 19]
Asante Kotoko 0-1 Inter-Allies FC
2015
Round 4
[Jan 30]
Asante Kotoko 1-0 Inter-Allies
Round 27 [Aug 9]
Inter-Allies 0-0 Asante Kotoko
2016
Round 13
[May 21]
Asante Kotoko 1-0 Inter-Allies
Round 18
[Jul 9]
Inter-Allies 1-1 Asante Kotoko
2017
Round 9
[Apr 2]
Asante Kotoko 0-0 Inter-Allies
Round 22 [Jul 12]
Inter-Allies 1-0 Asante Kotoko
Unofficial
25/03/18
Asante Kotoko SC 1-0 International Allies
Facts
Any premier league fixture between Asante Kotoko and Inter Allies, is yet to record more than 2 goals. Only one fixture has recorded 2 goals.
None of the two sides has ever netted more than a goal in the tie.