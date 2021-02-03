READ MORE: Great Olympics thrash King Faisal 3-1 to go second on league log

Current form

Asante Kotoko

The Porcupine Warriors are without a win in their past two games in the league: Lost to Aduana and drew against AshGold.

Asante Kotoko have won four, drawn five and lost two, with 17 points and are lying 7th on the league log.

The Kumasi giants have the best defence, having conceded just six goals.

The marksman of the team is Kwame Opoku: He has netted six of Kotoko nine goals.

Inter Allies

Inter have won two, drawn one and lost eight and are lying 18th in the 18-club league.

Allies have lost the highest number of games in the league: 8

The exit of Victorien Adebayor who was the leading top scorer in the GPL with 13 goals is having a toll on them. They have now registered just 4 goals this season and are the least scoring side.

Inter Allies last won a game on matchday 7 against Eleven Wonders. They have afterwards lost their last four games

Head to head

Total: 8

Kotoko wins: 3

Inter Allies wins: 2

Draws: 3

Kotoko at home

Total: 4

Kotoko wins: 2

Inter Allies wins: 1

Draws: 1

Head to head doesn’t include their league clash in the 2018 season because it was truncated. In 2019/2020 they did not face off in the league.

Official

2014

[Oct 6]

Inter-Allies FC 0-1 Asante Kotoko

Round 26

[Apr 19]

Asante Kotoko 0-1 Inter-Allies FC

2015

Round 4

[Jan 30]

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Inter-Allies

Round 27 [Aug 9]

Inter-Allies 0-0 Asante Kotoko

2016

Round 13

[May 21]

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Inter-Allies

Round 18

[Jul 9]

Inter-Allies 1-1 Asante Kotoko

2017

Round 9

[Apr 2]

Asante Kotoko 0-0 Inter-Allies

Round 22 [Jul 12]

Inter-Allies 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Unofficial

25/03/18

Asante Kotoko SC 1-0 International Allies

Facts

Any premier league fixture between Asante Kotoko and Inter Allies, is yet to record more than 2 goals. Only one fixture has recorded 2 goals.

None of the two sides has ever netted more than a goal in the tie.