Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present


Ghana Premier League Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present

The Porcupine Warriors will face their archrivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday in the second leg of their two legged friendly.

Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present

Asante Kotoko are eyeing the downfall of Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi in the second leg of the two legged friendly between the rivals.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko marked their 83rd birthday on 31st August, 2018, two days before they face Accra Hearts of Oak and they have aimed at beating the Accra giants as a birthday present for their fans.

Last week Sunday at the same venue, the Porcupine Warriors edged the Phobians 2-0 in the first leg.

Songne Yacouba, the Burkinabe import made all the difference in the tie as he scored both goals to hand the Kumasi giants all the three points.

Accra Hearts of Oak who have their pride at stake are expected to gather momentum and churn out the results in the second leg of the campaign.

