The game was called off because Asante Kotoko couldn't raise a team for the game without the seven players who have tested positive for Coronavirus.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan displays huge money after opening ‘susu box’ (video)

The Kumasi giants in announcing the news indicated that they have petitioned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) because they suspect anomalies in the COVID-19 results of the players and officials.

A statement on Asante Kotoko official Twitter handle reads:

"Al Hilal vrs Asante Kotoko Game called off as we await CAF decision. Asante Kotoko has officially petitioned CAF on the overwhelming anomalies Association with our covid 19 results . Details soon."

It is yet to be known if another test will be conducted to determine whether the players are indeed positive or negative.

CAF will determine whether to sanction a replay or Al Hilal should be given the nod to progress to the next stage of the competition without kicking a ball in the second leg.

Meanwhile the club have a Herculean task of overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg game played in Accra a fortnight ago.