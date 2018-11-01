Pulse.com.gh logo
Kotoko announce 26-man list for CAF Confederation Cup

Kotoko have submitted to CAF a twenty-six man squad for the knockout stages of the 2018/19 Confederation Cup, with seven new arrivals included.

The list presented to the continent's football governing body is made of fifteen existing players and eleven new arrivals.

It is also made up of three goalkeepers, nine defenders, ten midfielders and four attackers.

Amongst the new acquisitions in the squad are goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe, right-back, and Champions League winner, Yaw Frimpong, who returns to the club from TP Mazembe, defenders, Abdul Ganiyu Ishmail, Evans Owusu, and Abass Mohammed.

Also making the squad are newly-signed midfielders Martin Antwi, Umar Basiru, Abdul Fatawu Safiu and Kwame Bonsu, and Guinean striker Naby Laye Keita and Maxwell Baakoh.

Young goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim keeps a spot in the squad as coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor also give spaces to goalkeeper, Felix Annan, and outfield players Obed Owusu, Jordan Opoku, Frederick Boateng and Augustine Sefah, Daniel Darkwah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, and Kwame Boahene.

The rest are Wahab Adams, Prince Acquah, Jordan Opoku, Agyeman Badu,  Richard Senanu and new sensation Songne Yacouba.

