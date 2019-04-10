Abdul Fatau emerged as the hero of the day as his two goals gave Asante Kotoko all three points.

The game was an end to end affair, with AshGold dominating the hosts in the first half before the Porcupine Warriors took charge of the match in the second half.

Asante Gold created about three opportunities in the early exchanges but excellent goalkeeping from Felix Annan denied them from scoring.

The best chance for the Miners fell the way of Amos Nkrumah in the late minute of the first half after receiving a through ball from midfield yet with just the goalkeeper to beat miskicked the ball into the touchline for a goal kick.

Few minutes after Jordan Opoku’s shot was parried the crossbar by the AshGold goalie

And afterwards Abdul Fatau was set up in the Kotoko 18-yard box, but his effort went over the bar.

Before the goalkeeper in a superb fashion denied Jordan Opoku from breaking the deadlock when he grabbed his shot.

Abdul Fatau finally scored the match opener. He made a solo before he placed the ball into the net- all efforts by Richard Agyemang to stop the ball from entering the net failed.

In the 78th minute, the former Inter Allies forward made it 2-0, after going round the goalkeeper to seal the victory for Asante Kotoko.