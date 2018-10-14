Kotoko beat Burkinabe side 3-1

news

Asante Kotoko managed a 3-1 win against Save African Child on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Austin Uzo opened the scoring for Save African Child, before Tapsoba Mohammed’s own goal put Kotoko on level pegging.

Frederick Boateng scored in the 30 minute to put the Porcupine Warriors in the driving seat.

The game was however, played in front of a sparse crowd, unlike the Kotoko clash against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Kotoko continued to dominated the game after the break and grabbed the third goal through another own goal scored by Amos Benedict.

Save African Child is a second tier Burkinabe side seeking promotion to the topflight league. The Kotoko game formed part of the series of international matches lined up by the visitors.

The game is a good exercise for CK Akunnor charges especially after their 3-0 defeat against the Black Stars of Ghana.