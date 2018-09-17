Kotoko beat Hearts in 11-goal thriller

On 17th September, 1961, the Porcupine Warriors defeated their bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak 6-5 to reach the final of the 1961 FA Cup.
It was a first class game, which was watched by a large spectators.
Hearts of Oak opened the score line through Agyiri Fyn in the 6th minute, but Kwame Adarkwa equalized for the Porcupine Warriors.
Fast forward the game was 5-3 in favour of the Phobians, but Kumasi Asante Kotoko scored three quick goals to win the duel through goals from through Mfum, Adarkwa and Salisu to win the day for the hosts.
This is the highest scoring game in Hearts of Oak-Kotoko clashes.