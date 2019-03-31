Abass Mohammed who was sidelined throughout the Porcupine Warrior’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign was handed a starting spot and he made his presence count as he scored the only goal of the game in the second minute.

He was fetched with the ball at the left wing and he managed to pick up his spot with a beauty.

Aduana Stars took control of the game and gave Asante Kotoko some worrying moments in the first 45 minutes.

Yahaya Mohammed the skipper of Dormaa lads had his equalizer disallowed by the assistant referee: Felix Annan made a good save, but Mohammed scored from the rebound with a Kotoko player being the last man in the post, but the assistant referee’s flag was up, ruling out the goal as an offside.

Annan again produced a good piece of goalkeeping to deny Yahaya Mohammed from scoring from a freekick late into the first half.

Back from recess, the game became very tensed with Aduana Stars dominating the play, but they lacked the cutting edge in the vital area of the pitch.

The 2017-18 Ghana Premier League champions were reduced to ten men after Noah Martey was sent off in the early minutes of the second half for a second booking.

Asante Kotoko earned about three freekicks out the 18-yard-box of Aduana Stars, yet goalkeeper Joseph Addo parried freekick expert Addul Fatau’s well-taken kicks to keep the game at 1-0.

Farouk of Aduana Stars should have been sent off in the second half with a second booking for a cynical tackle on Emmanuel Gyamfi, but the referee overlooked it and allowed play to continue.