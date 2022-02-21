The Phobians were held to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in a game that had everything, except goals.
‘Kotoko cannot win even if I use Hearts’ junior team’ – Samuel Boadu brags
Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has bragged that Asante Kotoko would not have won even if he opted to field a junior team in the Super Clash.
Both sides had their chances but a combination of wastefulness and some good goalkeeping ensured the spoils were shared.
In the aftermath of the game, Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogun suggested that Hearts had played their best game of the season.
"I stand to be corrected Hearts as you know have not played better this like before. With all due respect, I respect Hearts and love this kind of performance,” he said.
Ogun’s words, though, did not sit well with Boadu, who fired back by saying the Porcupine Warriors didn’t offer any competition to his side.
He stoked more controversy after claiming Kotoko would not have won even if he fielded Hearts’ junior side against them.
"This is not a game. Our best game was against Legon Cities. If I'm using the junior team for Hearts of Oak, Kotoko cannot score me,” he bragged.
Meanwhile, Sunday’s draw means the Porcupine Warriors have moved seven points clear at the top of the league table and 12 points ahead of rivals Hearts.
Meanwhile, Boadu’s side will end the first round of the league in seventh position.
