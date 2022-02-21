‘Kotoko cannot win even if I use Hearts’ junior team’ – Samuel Boadu brags

Both sides had their chances but a combination of wastefulness and some good goalkeeping ensured the spoils were shared.

In the aftermath of the game, Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogun suggested that Hearts had played their best game of the season.

"I stand to be corrected Hearts as you know have not played better this like before. With all due respect, I respect Hearts and love this kind of performance,” he said.

Ogun’s words, though, did not sit well with Boadu, who fired back by saying the Porcupine Warriors didn’t offer any competition to his side.

He stoked more controversy after claiming Kotoko would not have won even if he fielded Hearts’ junior side against them.

"This is not a game. Our best game was against Legon Cities. If I'm using the junior team for Hearts of Oak, Kotoko cannot score me,” he bragged.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s draw means the Porcupine Warriors have moved seven points clear at the top of the league table and 12 points ahead of rivals Hearts.