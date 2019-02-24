The first leg ended 3-1 in favor of Nkana FC with goal from Tshimeng and a brace for Kampamba for the home side and Songe Yacouba getting the consolation for Kotoko

Amos was booked in the game leading to his suspension after accumulation of yellow cards throughout the competition.

The Kotoko captain absence from the game in the reverse fixture may cause a problem as the team has no proper left back and he has been improvising at the position throughout the competition.

The team is expected to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday