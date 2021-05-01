RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kotoko CEO denies involvement of any agent in Kwame Opoku’s move to USM Alger

Evans Annang

Nana Yaw Amponsah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has denied allegations that the club has refused to pay an agent involved in the transfer of Kwame Opoku to USM Alger.

He said the allegations are unfounded because the deal of the striker did not involve any agent.

Algerian football agent Adel Hammouche accused Asante Kotoko SC CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah for failing to pay him his agent fee after strucking the deal.

However, in a statement signed by the Communications Officer of Kotoko, the CEO said USM and Kotoko transacted the deal between themselves.

The statement also disclosed that the transfer fees have not been paid yet, which vindicates the club on the involvement of the alleged agent.

READ THEIR STATEMENT BELOW

