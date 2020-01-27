Asante Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak by 2-1 in Week 6 of the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko won the game via an 89th minute goal from Naby Keita to edge their rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium in the biggest match on the Ghanaian football calendar.

The victory left Kotoko fans in a state of sheer delight and excitement but it has emerged that the players who were engaged in the battle with their opponents also got their reward aside the three points they got in terms of the league competition.

After the match, Kotoko CEO met the players and broke the news to them.

He thanked the players for the result and stated that he was there to redeem his promise of giving them a special reward for beating Hearts of Oak and that was met with cheers and a loud applause from the players.

Asante Kotoko are now 4th on the Ghana Premier League with 12 points.