The National Sports Authority (NSA) announced last week that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been closed down with immediate effect and it is a big blow to the Porcupine Warriors because they didn’t expect the news.

Asante Kotoko have chosen the Accra Sports Stadium as their new venue for the remaining games of the 2019/2020 season.

“Management has chosen the Accra Sports Stadium as our home ground for the remainder of the 2019/2020 season,” the management of the Kumasi giants announced on the club’s Twitter page

“Meanwhile, our FA Cup duel with Deportivo will be played at Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi at 3 pm on Sunday”.

Asante Kotoko are hoping to continue their splendid home form in Accra when they start playing their home league games at the Accra Sports Stadium, having defeated both Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities on this ground this season.

The last time Asante Kotoko were compelled to play their home league games away from the Baba yara Sporst Stadium was the 2006/2007- the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium were under renovation for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

