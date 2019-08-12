The Porcupines Warriors were beaten 3-2 at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday.

In the match played before an impressive crowd, hosts Kano Pillars opened the scoring through striker Rahaqu Adamu scored in the 11th minute of the entertaining encounter.

Asante Kotoko’s Justice Blay headed home from a corner-kick to level the scores in the 55th minute, while Geofrey Eseama gave the visitors the lead 10 minutes later from a free-kick.

But the hosts never gave up, and they turned the game around a few minutes later through Rabiu Ali and Gambo Muhammad who scored in the 70th and 75th minutes respectively.

"I am highly elated with my team’s performance because one thing here is that we played against a good team and we scored two important away goals which will be very important for us,” he said.

‎”We will correct our mistakes before the return leg in Kumasi."

Kotoko will host the second leg on August 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi

