Asante Kotoko were upset by Asokwa Deportivo as the lower-division side came from a goal down to beat the Porcupine Warriors and consequently see them off this year’s FA Cup.

The FA Cup elimination followed Kotoko’s matchday 11 defeat at Aduana Stars which made the headlines due to its superstitious nature.

Dr. Kwame Kyei the chairman of the club in a crisis meeting with the playing body and the technical team lashed out at the players.

An audio of the meeting was leaked and Boakye Ansah who speaks for the Kumasi giants has expressed his disappointment over the situation.

“The leaked audio is something that we must condemn. Meeting with our chairman to see how best we can come out from our woes was confidential. So, for someone to record what transpired in our meeting is uncalled for”

“I don’t even know the motive behind in the recording of our meeting to the media. Whoever did that must bow down his head in shame.it does not auger well for the team for the forward much of the club” he said.

Mr. Boakye Ansah added that steps are being taken in their quest to fish out the one who came out with the audio.

