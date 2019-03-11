Fans of Asante Kotoko poured out their anger at the match officials by throwing water onto the field when the referee signaled play to continue after Emmanuel Gyamfi was fouled in the 18-yard box.

The Porcupine Warriors are in danger of a fine if their action is reported to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

George Amoako has criticized the behavior of his fans in their one all draw against Al Hilal.

“I will condemn this act in no uncertain terms because Kotoko has grown past these things the supporters did,it was unnecessary. Should the match commissioner and referees report this,we are going to be fined not less than $10000,do you know how much this is, it can buy players for us", he told Oyerepa FM.

Asante Kotoko is not a "mole mole" team, we are a disciplined and great team. There was no need for what happened,i condemn it,i will never codone this act. Did throwing the bottles amount to anything? No! it will only cause us, it should not happen again", he added.

In the game itself Asante Kotoko were held to a one all draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and as it stands now, they would have to beat Zesco United to qualify for the quarter finals.