Kotoko finally congratulate Hearts of Oak for winning league and FA Cup double

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asante Kotoko have finally officially congratulated rivals Hearts of Oak for winning the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup.

Hearts romped to the Ghana Premier League title in July following a perfect season which saw them get the better of their rivals.

Samuel Boadu’s side completed a historic double on Sunday, when they defeated Ashanti Gold on penalties to win the FA Cup.

While other clubs have sent congratulatory messages to the Accra giants, no official word was had been heard from Kotoko.

However, the Porcupine Warriors have now congratulated their bitter rivals on being crowned league and FA Cup champions.

“Congratulations @HeartsOfOakGH on winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup titles. See you next season,” the club posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the regulations of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) suggest Hearts have won a domestic treble of league, FA Cup and Super Cup.

This is despite not playing in the Super Cup, which is usually contested between the league champions and the FA Cup winners.

Having won both the league and the FA Cup, the Phobians are set to be automatically awarded the Super Cup, per the GFA’s regulations.

The FA’s regulations on the Super Cup states: “The Super Cup match shall be played before the commencement of the league.

“The Champion of the Premier League and the Champion of the FA Cup competitions, if not one and the same club, shall play a one-off match and the winner shall be declared the Super Champion.

“In the event of the League champion being the same as the FA Cup champion, that club shall be declared the automatic Super champion.”

It adds: "The FA Executive Council may, however, organise a ceremonial match between the club and either the runners-up in the league or FA Cup, for the purpose of awarding the trophy.”

Per the content of the FA’s regulations on the Super Cup, Hearts can be said to have won a domestic treble of league, FA Cup and Super Cup.

Emmanuel Ayamga

