Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has resigned as coach of the Porcupine Warriors to take the growing list of coaches who have left the Kumasi giants in the past ten years to 14.

Bashir Hayford

The former head coach of AshGold guided Asante kotoko to the 2007-08 league triumph yet he was sacked shortly after the glory in 2008.

Morris Coleman

He took over from Bashir Hayford who had won the Ghana Premier League in a grand style a season before, so a lot more was expected of him.

However, he failed to build on Hayford’s success and in the end suffered sacking following a defeat to Hearts of Oak in Kumasi during the 2008-09 season.

Herbert Addo

The former Hearts of Oak was handed the Asante Kotoko coaching job in 2009. He lifted the Porcupine Warriors from 8 position to a respectable second place on the league log.

However, his appointment was terminated following a poor outing in the GHALCA Top 4.

Paa Kwesi Fabin

He succeeded Herbert Addo as the coach of the club in September, 2009, but he failed to glitter amidst issues of instability within the management team of the side.

Ebo Mends

The owner of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu appointed Dr. K.K Sarpong as the Executive chairman of Kotoko and he in turn named Ebo Mends as the first coach under his watch.

Ebo Mends struggled to churn out results for the Porcupine Warriors and got fired before the end of the 2010-11 season.

Bogdan Korak

The Serbian was hired by an ambitious Dr. K.K Sarpong who had been disappointed by a local coach in Ebo Mends, so he turned his attention to Europe for a coach and settled on Serbian trainer, Bogdan Korak, whose compatriots had made a mark in Ghana football by qualifying the West African giants for their first two FIFA World Cups.

Korak, however, couldn’t live up to the hype and was replaced by Maxwell Konadu his assistant due to disciplinary issues and poor performance.

Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu who is currently the assistant coach of the Black Stars replaced his Serbian boss Korak following his sack. He brought stability to the Porcupine Warriors and won the first of the three consecutive league titles the Kumasi giants secured from the 2011-12- 2013-14 season. However, he left after he was named the assistant coach of the Black Stars under James Kwesi Appiah in 2012.

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

The former head coach of the Black Maidens continued from where Konadu left off. He won the Ghana Premier League in his first season in charge of a topflight side in Ghana football in the 2012-13 and repeated it in the 2013-14 season.

However, he was replaced by David Duncan following a poor start to the 2014-15 season.

David Duncan

The former AshGold head coach had a good start to his Kotoko season when he took over the club, yet his side struggled to grind out results in the 2015-16 season and he was consequently sacked by the management team of the club.

Michael Osei

The former Kotoko midfielder who was the assistant coach of both Didi Dramani and David Duncan was elevated to the head coach role of the club in the middle of the 2015-16 season to replace Duncan. He held the fort and helped the Porcupine Warriors place 5 on the league log.

However, he was not confirmed by the new management of Kotoko headed by Dr. Kwame Kyei and in the end they parted ways with him.

Zdravko Lugarusic

The Croat replaced acting Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei prior to the start of the current Ghana Premier League season when a new management team headed by Dr. Kwame Kyei took over the team.

Lugarusic was expected to better the records of Michael Osei. He had good start to his Asante Kotoko career by going seven league games without a defeat, with five wins and two draws, yet he fell in the most anticipated fixture of the season when his side were outwitted 1-0 by Accra Hearts of Oak on match day 8.

That was the beginning of the end for the Zdravko Lugarusic era with Asante Kotoko, as his side drew two and lost one of their three subsequent games after the Hearts defeat.

The fans, who had sacked him from their training ground after a defeat to Medeama, were happy to hear the management part ways with him following a goalless draw against Ebusua Dwarfs at home on match day 11

Frimpong Manso

The ex-skipper of the Asante Kotoko was named as a stop-gap coach to help the team rediscover their form, but he failed to bring them back to winning ways and after some few games in charge he was axed by the management team.

Steve Polack

The owner of Berekum Chelsea who has Kotoko at heart decided to gift his coach Polack to Kotoko to help solve their coaching woes.

The former King Faisal boss started his Kotoko campaign well with some vital wins. However, his team were inconsistent and in the end they missed out on top four finish. But, he secured his job with an emphatic 3-1 victory over Kotoko’s archrivals Hearts of Oak to win the FA Cup, yet his team went to sleep afterwards and struggled for goals. He was finally sacked following the club’s elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup at the very first stage of the championship.

Paa Kwesi Fabin

The former Black Starlets coach has tendered in his resignation as coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko seven months into his coaching job at the Porcupine Warriors.