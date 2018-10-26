Pulse.com.gh logo
Kotoko, Hearts permitted to represent Ghana in Africa

The Porcupine Warriors and the Tarkwa lads have been granted permission to participate in next season’s CAF inter clubs competitions.

Asante Kotoko and Medeama will be representing Ghana in next season’s Africa inter club competitions according to reports in the local media.

The Normalisation Committee tasked to run Ghana football in a meeting with club owners reached agreed not to send representatives for next season’s Africa club competitions.

The Ghana Premier League has been on recess since the expose’ into Ghana football dubbed number 12 by multiple award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was premiered.

The Normalisation Committee and Ghanaian club owners in the Premier League and the First Division felt because of the inactivity of clubs, it wouldn’t be prudent to participate in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, Kotoko and Medeama after a proper assessment of the strength and finances believe they are ready for the CAF Confederation Cup and the CAF Champions League, respectively.

Asante Kotoko have been arguing that since the CAF regulations make it clear that whenever, there is a difficulty in determining the champions of the league and the FA that determine the clubs to participate in the Africa club competitions due to abrupt end of the competitions in question, then the champions of the immediate past edition should be handed the opportunity to represent the nation.

While, Medeama who also petitioned the Normalisation Committee indicated that before the league came to a halt they were occupying the summit of the league log, and they are financially sound as well to prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup and the CAF Champions League, respectively.

It has been reported that the two clubs have been given the greenlight to represent Ghana in Africa, following a meeting with the Normalisation Committee.

Ghana has up to October 29 to submit candidates for the Confederations Cup and Champions League, and with Congress yet to be called by the Normalization Committee with the clubs, it remains to be seen whether or not Ghana can meet the deadline.

