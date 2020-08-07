Mr. Amponsah was unveiled as the new of Asante Kotoko in a short ceremony at the Sports Hotel, Kumasi on Friday 7th August 2020.

READ MORE: Official: Asante Kotoko appoint Nana Yaw Amponsah as new CEO

The charismatic leader in his inaugural speech as CEO of the 23 times champions of Ghana mooted for support from the fans of the club by emphasizing that the Kumasi giants are even bigger than the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, which are the two biggest political parties in Ghana

“Asante Kotoko is the biggest brand in Ghana not even a Political party can be compared to this club. None of the two biggest Political parties in Ghana can be compared to Kotoko."

Mr. Amponsah has aimed at pushing Kotoko to the pinnacle of African football where they used to belong.

“I’m going to make sure Kotoko participate in the FIFA Club World Cup,” he said amid applause from the teeming Kotoko fans present.

Nana Yaw Amponsah further said that Kotoko is the biggest brand in Ghana currently.

According to him, not even NPP and NDC can be compared to Kotoko.