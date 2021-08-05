RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kotoko is no longer a big team – Mariano Barreto

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Mariano Barreto has continued with his tirade against the club, insisting they are no longer a big team.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, the Portuguese manager said Kotoko is now just a big name in African football.

Barreto has been highly critical of structures in the club following the Porcupine Warriors’ inability to win any major silverware in the just-ended 2020-21 season.

“I know Asante Kotoko fans won’t be happy with this but I must say it,” he said concerning the club’s decline.

“Asante Kotoko is only a big name and not a big team because they lack so many things a big team should be having.

“A big team should be having their own physiotherapy room, a strong youth team, philosophy, video room amongst other infrastructure.”

Kotoko fell to Elmina Sharks on the final day of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season following a 1-0 defeat.

The result brought finality to a difficult campaign that saw Kotoko lose out on the league title to arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

The Kumasi-based side also ended the season without a trophy after being eliminated from the FA Cup by Berekum Chelsea.

Last week, Barreto hit out at the club over the lack of toilet facilities at its Adako Jachie training ground.

"For a big club like Kotoko, I can't fathom how our players come to training and have to go to toilet and urinate in the bush,” the 64-year-old lamented.

