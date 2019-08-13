Fatawu Shafiu established himself as a goal machine in Kotoko’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign and the Normalisation Committee Tier 1 Competition, scoring three and ten goals respectively.

His splendid performance has won him a loan deal with Swedish second-tier side Trelleborgs FF with the option of joining them on a permanent deal when his contract expires at the end of the year.

“We continue to strengthen on the attack side. Now through 25-year-old forward Fatawu Safiu from Ghana,” a statement on Trelleborgs FF official website reads

“The contract is valid for the 2019 season with an option for an additional 2 years.

“With Fatawu Safiu we get an experienced and strong striker who can also play in all attack positions. He is creative and should strengthen our offensive qualities, says Peter Swärdh, manager.

The former Techiman Eleven Wonders attacking midfielder was part of the Black Stars provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but he failed to make the cut for the competition, following pre-AFCON training tour in Dubai.