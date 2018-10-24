Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Kotoko petition FIFA Normalisation Committee over Africa withdrawal

The Porcupine warriors want to represent Ghana in the 2018-19 CAF Confederation Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kotoko petition FIFA Normalisation Committee over Africa withdrawal play

Kotoko petition FIFA Normalisation Committee over Africa withdrawal

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has petitioned the FIFA Normalisation Committee to permit them represent Ghana in the CAF Inter club competition despite decision by Ghanaian clubs not to participate next season.

The Normalisation Committee in collaboration with club owners agreed that Ghanaian clubs should withdraw from next season’s CAF Inter Club Competitions because the Premier League and the FA Cup are both on recess following the Anas expose’.

READ MORE: This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast Mariners

However, Kumasi  Asante Kotoko who represented Ghana this year in the CAF Confederation Cup say they should be given the greenlight to participate in the competition next term as required by CAF regulation which states that when the league or FA Cup end abruptly, the winners of the previous championship should handed the opportunity to do so the following season.

“We are statutorily empowered by the combined effects of section 1 (under General Provisions) and section IV(6) (under Engagements) in the new CAF Confederation Cup Regulations, approved on 10th January 2018, came into force immediately and signed by CAF president Ahmad Amad and Secretary General Amr Fahmy,” CEO George Amoako said.

“Section 1 of the regulations requires cup winners of affiliated associations to participate and Asante Kotoko SC is the current holder of the FA Cup."

“Section IV(6) is to the effect that in the event a federation does not organize a cup competition for whatever reason, that federation has the right to present the participation request of the same club(s) that had previously won the federation's cup. Asante Kotoko is the beneficiary as being the current holders of the FA Cup," he continued.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

“Not oblivious of the possibility of getting the nod to participate in the competition, due to the above-cited provisions in the CAF Confederation Cup Regulations, we have had to invest so much in our team by way of technical and player recruitment as well as the acquisition of several facilities.”

Mr Amoako opined that the club was prepared, able and willing to contend for the trophy at stake to uplift the image of football in the country.

“We have the needed resources to go through the competition with or without external assistance."

“Any attempt to prevent Asante Kotoko SC from participating in the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup competition would be a serious breach of the CAF Confederation Cup Regulations and an infringement on the rights of the club," he concluded.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Messi donates £2.37m for construction of children’s hospital Messi donates £2.37m for construction of children’s hospital
Black Stars defender discloses he was surviving on $50 weekly wage in England Black Stars defender discloses he was surviving on $50 weekly wage in England
Wenger and 2 potential candidates to replace Lopetegui at Madrid Wenger and 2 potential candidates to replace Lopetegui at Madrid
Football: Hazard in race to be fit for Burnley trip Football Hazard in race to be fit for Burnley trip
Football: Chelsea will accept punishment over Mourinho fracas: Sarri Football Chelsea will accept punishment over Mourinho fracas: Sarri
Football: Qatar World Cup 2022 will be carbon-free: minister Football Qatar World Cup 2022 will be carbon-free: minister

Recommended Videos

Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France
I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo



Top Articles

1 Asamoah Gyan shares money to his fans on the streets of Accrabullet
2 This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast Mariners...bullet
3 Isco throws shade at Ronaldo following Real Madrid woesbullet
4 Football Power Ranking: R. Madrid out of top 10 as ManUnited returnbullet
5 Ronaldo shows off £1.85 million diamond wrist watch ahead of...bullet
6 These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will missbullet
7 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo &...bullet
8 Here is why Asamoah Gyan named his son after Floyd Mayweatherbullet
9 I feel sad that Nyantakyi has lost everything – Asamoah...bullet
10 Champions League: Juventus too good for Man Utd on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
2 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
5 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
8 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
9 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at...bullet
10 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet

Football

Late goals from Daigo Nishi (C) and new Brazilian signing Serginho helped Kashima snatch a heart-stopping aggregate win
Football Kashima edge six-goal thriller to reach Asian final
Julen Lopetegui remains under pressure at Real Madrid.
Football Madrid victory buys Lopetegui time but not security
Manchester United's Jose Mourinho blamed his side's 1-0 defeat to Juventus on the Italian side's spending in the transfer market this summer
Champions League: Running low on excuses, Mourinho uses transfers as shield for Man Utd slump
These are the clubs to face off in this year’s CAF Champions League final
These are the clubs to face off in this year’s CAF Champions League final
X
Advertisement