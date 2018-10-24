news

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has petitioned the FIFA Normalisation Committee to permit them represent Ghana in the CAF Inter club competition despite decision by Ghanaian clubs not to participate next season.

The Normalisation Committee in collaboration with club owners agreed that Ghanaian clubs should withdraw from next season’s CAF Inter Club Competitions because the Premier League and the FA Cup are both on recess following the Anas expose’.

However, Kumasi Asante Kotoko who represented Ghana this year in the CAF Confederation Cup say they should be given the greenlight to participate in the competition next term as required by CAF regulation which states that when the league or FA Cup end abruptly, the winners of the previous championship should handed the opportunity to do so the following season.

“We are statutorily empowered by the combined effects of section 1 (under General Provisions) and section IV(6) (under Engagements) in the new CAF Confederation Cup Regulations, approved on 10th January 2018, came into force immediately and signed by CAF president Ahmad Amad and Secretary General Amr Fahmy,” CEO George Amoako said.

“Section 1 of the regulations requires cup winners of affiliated associations to participate and Asante Kotoko SC is the current holder of the FA Cup."

“Section IV(6) is to the effect that in the event a federation does not organize a cup competition for whatever reason, that federation has the right to present the participation request of the same club(s) that had previously won the federation's cup. Asante Kotoko is the beneficiary as being the current holders of the FA Cup," he continued.

“Not oblivious of the possibility of getting the nod to participate in the competition, due to the above-cited provisions in the CAF Confederation Cup Regulations, we have had to invest so much in our team by way of technical and player recruitment as well as the acquisition of several facilities.”

Mr Amoako opined that the club was prepared, able and willing to contend for the trophy at stake to uplift the image of football in the country.

“We have the needed resources to go through the competition with or without external assistance."

“Any attempt to prevent Asante Kotoko SC from participating in the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup competition would be a serious breach of the CAF Confederation Cup Regulations and an infringement on the rights of the club," he concluded.