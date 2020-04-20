Football activities in Ghana have been suspended for the past one month due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought an unbearable hardship on all sectors of the Ghanaian economy including the football sector.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) even in talks with the government to benefit from the COVID-19 Stimulus package which has been put in place to help alleviate the difficulties that have come on the football governing body and its members like the clubs.

Some of the clubs have also started a conversation around slashing the salaries of their players like what has been implemented in other parts of the world.

Asante Kotoko have emerged as the first Ghanaian side to implement a pay cut on all its staff including the paying body, technical team, etc.

Speaking to Kumasi FM, the special assistant to the club’s executive chairman, Nana Coker said “we called the coach and tasked him to engage the players on our behalf and he has reported back to us they have listened to our plea and have accepted a pay cut”

“It is a 40% pay-cut and will be implemented soon” he concluded.