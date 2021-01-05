The players are owed per diem of their CAF Champions League tie against Mauritanian outfit FC Nouadhibou, after settling for a 1-1 draw with their opponents.

Asante Kotoko got a walkover after the second leg of the encounter was called off as a result of medical reasons which played a role in preventing FC Nouadhibou to raise a team.

However, other entitlements concerning their qualification to the next stage of the competition have not been paid yet.

It is understood that the playing body is also owed winning bonuses of their victories against Legon Cities and Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The management of the club is also yet to settle their salary for the month of December.

Asante Kotoko are currently in Omdurman for their CAF Champions League encounter against Al Hilal on Wednesday.

However, ahead of the clash, Asante Kotoko players refused to train to demonstrate to the management over their unpaid bonuses and salary.

The first leg of this tie saw the Porcupine Warriors lose 1-0 to the Sudanese giants at the Accra Sports Stadium a fortnight ago.

The second leg is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 9 January 2021 at the Al Hilal Stadium.