The Ministry for Youth and Sports few weeks ago announced that it will support Ghanaian clubs that participate in the group stage of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup to reduce the financial burden on them.

The statement announced that the CAF Champions League teams will receive $20,000, whereas the CAF Confederation Cup participants will receive $15,000.

The Ministry for Youth and Sports has delivered on its promise by handing Asante Kotoko the desired amount for qualifying for the group stage.

According to Sikka Sports, the Porcupine Warriors received the said amount as promised by the ministry on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko managed to beat Zambian side Zesco United 2-1 on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their second group C game of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Kumasi giants lost their first group C game against Al Hilal 1-0 in Sudan.