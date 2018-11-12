Pulse.com.gh logo
Kotoko receives new bus ahead of Africa campaign

The Porcupine Warriors have received a brand new Marco Polo bus as they prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been handed a new Marco Polo bus as they prepare to start the 2018-19 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

 This will serve as a contributing factor to boost the morale of the playing body of the Kumasi giants who will be Ghana’s sole representative in next season’s CAF inter-club competitions.

Asante Kotoko who have pitched camp in Takoradi to train in a serene environment devoid of disruption were transported by the brand new bus.

The 23 times champions of Ghana have been drawn with the yet to be determined FA Cup champions of Cameroon in the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup later this month.

Kotoko have submitted their final 27-man squad to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the campaign.

However, the Porcupine Warriors are sweating over the absence of Burkinabe import, Sogne Yacouba, who is currently in his country and it has been reported that the Kumasi giants are worried because the player has overstayed.

Meanwhile, about four different clubs competing in next season’s Africa inter club competitions have inquired about the player from Asante Kotoko.

Football

Results from the five major European leagues over the weekend
Results from the five major European leagues over the weekend
Robert Pires picks Essien as greatest African midfielder to play in the Premier League
Fabio Cannavaro has called for new signings after Guangzhou Evergrande missed out on the title for the first time in eight years.
Football Seven-year hitch: Cannavaro seeks new blood as Evergrande's reign ends
Atlanta United's Franco Escobar wins a penalty in his team's 3-1 victory over New York City FC in the Major League Soccer playoffs on Sunday
Football Almiron, Martinez strike as Atlanta advance
