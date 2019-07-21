According to FootballMadeInGhana, the offer, tabled over the last 24 hours, is $50,000 short of Kotoko’s valuation of the Burkinabe international.

It is not expected to be the Sudanese club’s last move for the 27 year old, but they will have to significantly up their offer if they are to land him.

Yacouba has been in demand from several top clubs on the continent with South African giants Orlando Pirates also heavily linked.

The Porcupine Warriors are ready to offload the former Stade Malien striker having already acquired Ugandan striker George Abege from Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks as well as former Lobi Stars Ivorian attacker Adingra Moussa.

Asante Kotoko are preparing for the 2019/20 CAF Champions league without their talisman, the Chief Executive Officer of the club, George Amoako has disclosed.

“Kotoko is preparing without Songne Yacouba, so I entreat the fans to forget about him. We are planning without him. That is why management has signed equally good players to replace him.”