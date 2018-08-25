Kotoko revive rivalry with Hearts this weekend

Pulse.com.gh logo
Home > Sports > Football >

The Porcupine Warriors will take on the Phobians in a friendly game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kumasi Asante Kotoko will host their archrivals Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday 26 August at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a friendly match.

The match has become necessary since the two sides need to be active after domestic football was put on hold following the expose’ by multiple award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on Ghana football dubbed Number 12.

This will also offer them the opportunity to raise some money from gate proceeds for the day to day running of the club.

Class One referee Maxwell Hanson has been appointed to be the knight of the whistle as Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak entertain their teeming fans who have been missing domestic football for the past two months.

Asante Kotoko have been handed to a new management team headed by George Amoako, so they need the win to send signals to the fans they are in for business and they can’t get no other game to do that than a tie against Hearts of Oak.

Hearts marksman Patrick Razak, is expected to thrill fans. He has been a thorn in the flesh of Asante Kotoko, having been tormenting them in every single game he features for the Accra giants.

He has been in the news for saying, there is much pressure playing for Hearts of Oak than Asante Kotoko.

Before, the Ghana Premier League was suspended Patrick Razak was the scorer of the all-important goal in their league clash.

In Sunday’s encounter, it will be a battle between Kotoko’s new found marksman Songne Yacouba from Burkina Faso and Patrick Razak.

